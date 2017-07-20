Summer is here at Viv’s Veggies in Weston

Vivian Simons stands behind her farm stand, embellished with baskets of colorful crops. Regulars gather around and trade recipes and chatter while browsing the assortment of the day’s vegetables.

“I have a lot of customers that keep coming back,” Simons said. “I know them, I know their cars, I know how well they cook. When you come here, people talk about what they do with the vegetables, get some new recipes, and people run into their friends. It becomes very social.”

Viv’s Veggies at Chestnut Farm on Lyons Plain Road continues to serve as a popular spot for the community to purchase the freshest vegetables, picked every morning and free of pesticides.

Simons has owned the property since 2013 when the farm stand first opened. Since then, her home has undergone a major renovation from the foundation up and has been modernized, but the farm stand keeps its small town charm.

“It’s a happy place, it really is,” she said.

Simons grows a variety of crops, ranging from typical produce you’d find in a local grocery store to exotic medicinal herbs. Current crops include greens, kale, pea shoots, zucchini, kohlrabi, scallions, fennel, beets, carrots, swiss chard and in limited quantities — cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, mustard greens and basil.

Baskets of all types of lettuce, her most popular crop, line the table.

“People say they wait all winter for the lettuce. They say when they go into the supermarket in the winter and buy lettuce there it just kills them.”

Community

The main appeal of the farm stand is not just the crops, but rather the sense of community that comes out of it. Even banter between the people working there remains very casual and relaxed.

Simons is not without help on the farm. This year she has three high school interns as well as other people to man the stand as she roams around the farm.

Her volunteer farmer, Ira, circles around to give the scientific information behind each of the many crops grown. “Ira’s the one who’s got all the knowledge. He basically taught us everything,” Simons said.

Everything grown on the farm is organic and is pesticide-free. Efforts are taken to make sure the crops are not affected by bugs, including covering them with long strips of white cloth.

The weather this year has not been bad, although there is always variation in what crops are able to grow from year to year. “Last year, there were certain vegetables that just wouldn’t grow, like the swiss chard and this year the swiss chard is doing great. Cucumbers are doing really well this year too.”

Simons hopes to expand into a commercial kitchen, and sell things like coffee and zucchini bread to bikers passing by, but still keep things on a small scale. Additionally, she would like to start hosting farm-to-table dinners. However, these plans can only be feasible if the community is willing to help, she said.

“We really need more customers. I’ve been working hard and we just need more support from the town,” Simons said.

She emphasized that if access to these vegetables are available, that is important for them to be utilized because they might not be there forever.

“So many people tell me what a great thing this is for Weston, but then they don’t come. Prices are the same as they were five years ago. I’ve even lowered prices, but never raised any,” she said.

Viv’s Veggies is located at 227 Lyons Plain Road and is open four days a week on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Simons hopes to be open through Thanksgiving. Follow the farm stand on Facebook at Viv’s Veggies Chestnut Farm.