Adult soccer: Pires and Shrager tie; Clemens, Ba win

The following games were played in the Weston Adult Soccer League (WASL) last week.

Team Ba 2, Team Dacey 1

Team Ba did a good job controlling the ball and the tempo through much of the first half although Team Dacey did an excellent job frustrating any attempts to get near goal and neither side had many quality opportunities through the first 30 minutes. A few surges forward by Team Ba were frustrated through solid play by Chris Gasiewski and Robert Sztachelski but they finally broke the scoreless tie when Enjo Ba found Eric Nalbandian, who hit a solid shot into the net from the top of the box.

Team Dacey scoring ace Jensen Frost was largely contained through intense man-marking by Luke Simboli, who was also helped by teammate Larry Lazarides. That defensive strategy largely worked until Rich Kreiger brought the ball down the left wing, dribbled into the area and sent the ball off to Igor Pikayzen, who found Frost free near the top of the box. Frost did not need much more than that and sent a well-placed volley into the net.

It was still anybody’s game and it seemed likely to end in a tie until Roger Silva placed a perfect low long ball forward to Ba, who sent it to a sprinting Nalbandian, who guided it into the net to register his second goal of the match for the game-winner.

Team Pires 3, Team Shrager 3

A fast-paced contest between Team Shrager and Team Pires that left no shortage of action and goal scoring chances on Monday, July 10. Team Shrager, led by captain Conrad Shrager and its midfield crew of Ian Richling, Jordan Ellis and Mike Levine, controlled the early play, keeping Team Pires locked into its own third of the field.

Around the 20th minute, Team Shrager drew first blood off a corner when the ball bounced to Conrad Shrager. With his back to the goal, he somehow managed to turn and rocket a volley into the back of the net. Minutes later, Filipe Cuoto connected for a goal assisted by Eric Hirsch to bring the score to 2-0.

Faced now with a two goal deficit, Team Pires leading scorer David Sheptovitsky continued to press the Shrager defense until he caused a mistake, stripping the ball from a defender, and slotting the ball into the back of the next to draw the score to 2-1, which is how the game remained as the first half drew to a close.

In the second half, Team Shrager continued to use its speed and young talent to largely control the midfield, and Team Pires continued to try to breakthrough on counterattacks. One featured Tony Carreras slip through the Team Shrager defense, leaving him one-on-one with goalkeeper Johan Britz. Carreras was then taken out from behind by Team Shrager sweeper Corey Brandfon, resulting in a penalty kick. Sheptovitsky nailed the shot to draw the score even at 2-2.

With about 15 minutes left in the match, the pressure again caused a mistake by the Team Shrager defense when an errant pass ended up at the feet of Sheptovitsky in front of an open net. Sheptovitsky capitalized on the chance to give Team Pires a 3-2 advantage.

Team Shrager, with new determination and focus, unleashed a ferocious series of runs and eventually saw success on a perfect cross from Richling that connected to the head of Conrad Shrager to draw the game level at 3-3.

Team Clemens 2, Team Bear 1

Team Clemens got off to a quick start on Tuesday, July 11. After some quick play in the midfield between Thomas Cools and Ben Eglash, the former played a perfectly weighted ball into current goal scoring leader Jeff Rothlein, who galloped past Bear’s last defender and slotted the ball easily into the goal.

Team Bear came inches away from equalizing as Nik Parker was given the ball on the right wing. Easily beating the defender with pace, he played a ball low and hard across the box. Sebastian Ferrero had slipped behind Adam Bieler and received the cross. With his head down, focused on his shot, Ferrero hit it low and hard. Keeper Max Zegers ran across the goal and going down to palm the ball out just in time.

Ten minutes into the second half Team Clemens was awarded corner kick. Team Bear’s defense headed the ball out of the box to Sam Rueben, who beat Neal Clemens to a long touch that he chipped by and raced after. Bieler left Sebastian Forero all alone in the middle in an onside position. Rueben won the footrace and quickly played it to Forero. Clemens and Bieler gave chase but they were too far back and Forero scored to tie it at 1-1.

With minutes left to play, Rothlein drove around the Bear defense on the left side of its box and found Cools who sent it across the goal mouth, driving it into the far side netting for the win.