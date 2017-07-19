Despite a frustrating 4-2 loss at Fairfield on Tuesday, July 12, the Wilton Post 86 American Legion Junior baseball team remains in the hunt for postseason play.

Not bad for a team that started the season 0-9, and at one point was 1-11.

Post 86 turned things around to win seven of nine game before Tuesday’s game against Fairfield. That loss dropped Wilton to 8-13, one game Darien/New Canaan in the battle for the last playoff spot for Zone 4 in the state tournament.

“We’ve had a lot of tough losses, and we’ve had to deal with a lot of injuries. We’ve had to go soft with our pitchers, not overextending their arms and keeping them to 60 pitches,” said Vinny Carlucci, who coaches the team along with Rich Sammon. “Take away some of those losses and we’re not in this situation.”

The 17-and-under team is a combined Wilton/Weston roster. Wilton players included Connor Burke, Brendan Connor, Patrick Cummins, William Holmquist, Regan Kahal, Ethan Leinberger, Ben Olson, Jordan Sayewitz and Nick Sheehan. The Weston players are Vaughn Campos, Jake Derene, Noah Haberman, Daniel Ielusic, Aidan Kyle, Scott Lyon, Roman Scavone and Caeden Taibe.

Wilton opened the season against the top three teams in Zone 4 — Greenwich, Stamford and Trumbull — and were 0-9 before beating Darien/New Canaan, 10-0, on June 21 on a three-hit shutout by Cummins.

“We have a young team this year compared to the other teams. We started to come together and grow and do the little things to keep the team winning,” said Carlucci of the team’s performance in the second half of the season. “They really came along as a group and as individuals.”

In Tuesday’s game at Kiwanis Field in Fairfield, Wilton pitchers gave up only two hits, but a combination of walks (seven), hit batsmen (two) and wild pitches (five) allowed Fairfield to score four runs without the benefit of a base hit.

Post 86 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Connor led off with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Olson.

Fairfield threatened in the second when Jack Bigonette reached third with one out on a single, stolen base and balk, but Post 86 starter Roman Scavone got the next two batters to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Fairfield tied the game in the third on a hit batsman, error and wild pitch. Further damage was mitigated when catcher Kahal gunned down a runner trying to steal second with a perfect throw.

Fairfield went up 2-1 in the fourth on a walk, balk, sacrifice bunt, and another wild pitch. The lead held up until the sixth inning, as Fairfield starter Nick Parisi retired nine of 10 batters.

In the top of the sixth, Ielusic led off with a walk to start Wilton’s game-tying rally. Pinch runner Kyle went all the way to third on a bunt by Campos, and scored on an RBI single by Lyon.

An infield single off the pitcher’s glove by Haberman, and throwing error, putting runners on second and third with two outs, but Lyon was called out at the plate, on a very close call, on a well-timed attempt to steal home.

Fairfield took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs on five walks, to lead 4-2. Wilton’s final at-bat saw Olson drill a line drive over the left fielder’s head for a double, and Kahal walk, to put the tying runs on base with one out. But relief pitcher Nick Scaglione struck out the final two batters to seal the win.

Offensively, Post 86 was led by Olson, who was two-for-two with a walk, double and RBI. Getting one hit each were Connor (single, RBI), Scavone (single), Lyon (single, RBI) and Haberman. Ielusic and Kahal each had a walk, and Kyle scored a run.

Parisi got the win for Fairfield, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six-and- one-third innings, striking out two. Scaglione went two-thirds of an inning, with one walk and two strikeouts.