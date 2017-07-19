Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that Wayne Bradbury, 32, of Hamden, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday in Hartford federal court to federal oxycodone and marijuana distribution and money laundering offenses.

The charges stem from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 3, 2016, a 22-year-old male purchased 30 40-milligram oxycodone pills from Tahir Farid in exchange for $900. He then consumed some of those pills, as well as other substances.

On Jan. 5, 2016, the 22-year-old male was found unresponsive at a friend’s residence in Weston. He remains unresponsive and, according to medical personnel, is in a “persistent vegetative state.”

The investigation revealed that, prior to the victim’s overdose, Bradbury supplied oxycodone pills and marijuana to Ryan Looney who, at the time, was 19 years old. Looney then sold oxycodone pills to Farid, who then distributed a portion of them to the victim.

Typically, Bradbury supplied Looney with drugs on credit and had Looney repay him by depositing cash into Bradbury’s back account. Bradbury then withdrew the cash at ATMs to pay his drug supplier.

Bradbury pleaded guilty to one count of distributing oxycodone and marijuana to an individual under 21 years of age, an offense that carries a minimum term of imprisonment of one year and a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years. He also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny on Oct. 11, 2007.

Bradbury is detained pending sentencing.

Farid and Looney, both of Hamden, each previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, oxycodone. On Nov. 30, 2016, Farid was sentenced to six months of imprisonment. Looney awaits sentencing.

This matter has been investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad, U.S. Marshals Service, Weston Police Department and Monroe Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert M. Spector.