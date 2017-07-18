Weston Senior Center holds summer events

The following are among the events being held at the Weston Senior Center through August. All movies, trips and presentations are open to Westonites age 60 and up. Signing up is required for the events listed. To sign up, email [email protected] or call 203-222-2608.

Movies

Inferno – Thursday, July 20, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Golden Kingdom – Thursday, July 27, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

The Zookeeper’s Wife – Thursday, Aug. 3, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Bakery in Brooklyn – Wednesday, Aug. 9, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

The Sense of an Ending – Thursday, Aug. 10, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

A Quiet Passion – Thursday, Aug. 17, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

A United Kingdom – Thursday, Aug. 31, 12:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Trips

Tuesday, July 18 – Captain’s Cove lunch outing. Senior center departure at 11:15. Bring money for lunch.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Port Jefferson Ferry ride. Senior center departure at 9 a.m for a 10:30 a.m. ferry ride. Returning from Port Jefferson at 2 p.m. Cost is $15 for the ferry. Bring additional money for lunch in Port Jefferson.

Luncheons, lectures, presentations

Wednesday, July 19 – Selectman’s Lunch. Cost is $4 and it begins at noon. Presentation by former Congressman Bob Steele about casinos in Connecticut. The lunch is at Norfield Church.

Wednesday, July 26 – Fire Department Barbeque. Free at Lyons Plain fire department.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Sherwood Island Potluck lunch. Bus leaves senior center at 11 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 – Mark Albertson on Vladimir Putin. Begins at 10 a.m.

For more information on other events and classes visit westonseniorcenter.info.