A walk-off left Weston Wardogs 10-and-under baseball team on the wrong end of a 9-8 defeat to Stamford American in the district championships on Saturday, July 15.

The game was tied at 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth when an RBI single gave Stamford American the win.

Weston scored three runs in the top of the second innings and five more in the fourth thanks to a walk by Nate Kesselmark, a walk by Joe Smith and a stolen base but Stamford American knotted the game up at 8-8 in the bottom of the fifth inning with a fielder’s choice, three doubles, and a single.

Josh Wallace went two for three at the plate to lead Weston in hitting