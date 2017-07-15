The Weston Forum

Weston farm stand has summer hours

Weston's local farm stand, Viv's Veggies, has summer hours.

Now that the crops are rolling in, Vivian Simons has announced that her farm stand, Viv’s Veggies, now has regular summer hours.

The stand is located at 227 Lyons Plain Road in Weston and is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Current harvest includes arugula, mixed greens, swiss chard, mustard greens, carrots, cucumbers, curly kale, tuscan kale and pea shoots. Sprouting up and almost ready are summer squash, cherry tomatoes, beets, and radishes. Everything is organically grown. Stop by the farm to get vegetables when they’re first picked.

Viv’s Veggies can also be found monthly at the Farmers’ Market at the Lachat Town Farm. Follow the farm stand’s Facebook page, Vivs Veggies at Chestnut Farm.

