Recall issued for Sabrett and Stew Leonard’s hot dogs

Marathon Enterprises Inc. of the Bronx, N.Y. is recalling approximately 7,196,084 pounds of hot dog products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

Many of the recalled products are Sabrett brand hot dogs. Also included in the recall are 16-oz. packages of Stew Leonard’s.com brand “beef franks” as well as a variety of other brands of hot dogs and sausage.

The USDA has classified this as a Class 1 recall, meaning the health risk is high.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 8864” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered through FSIS’ Consumer Compliant Monitoring System (CCMS) on July 10, 2017. Complaints stated that extraneous material, specifically pieces of bone, were found within the product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m..

Recalled Products — Retail

UPC codes refer to the last three or four digits of the number in the code.

3-lb. package of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 410.

3-lb. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 414.

14-oz. package of “BUN SIZE SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 416.

14-oz. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 417.

12-oz. package of “SABRETT NATURAL CASING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 428.

14-oz. package of “NEW SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 437.

3-lb. package of “SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 438.

40-oz. package of “SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS UNCURED BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 439.

14-oz. package of “Western Beef THE MEAT SUPERMARKET BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 451.

16-oz. package of “SABRETT HOT SUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 479.

14-oz. package of “Jalapeno SABRETT SPICY HOT & SPICY BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 480.

80-oz. package of “ABOUT 50 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 644.

48-oz. package of “ABOUT 30 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 732.

40-oz. package of “ABOUT 25 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 738.

32-oz. package of “ABOUT 20 BEEF FRANKS SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 740.

80-oz. package of “SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 743.

32-oz. package of “SABRETT 78-82 Pieces SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 754.

12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 771.

12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABBRETT BRATWURST SKINLESS BEEF & PORK COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017. And UPC code 772.

12-oz. packages of Sabrett brand “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT BEEF & CHEDDAR SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 773.

12-oz. package of “APPROXIMATELY 30 PIECES SABRETT ALL NATURAL SKINLESS BEEF COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 UPC code 774.

48-oz. package of “SABRETT HOT SAUSAGE” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 779.

16-oz. packages of Stew Leonard’s.com brand “beef franks” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017.

Various weights and sizes of “PAPAYA KING BEEF FRANKFURTERS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 1420 and 1421.

14-oz. package of “1906 PREMIUM * BEEF FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 1906.

2.5-lb. package of “1906 PREMIUM * BEEF FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 3860.

12.5-oz. package of “24 PIECES SABRETT COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 761.

1-lb. 9-oz. package of “48 PIECES SABRETT COCKTAIL FRANKS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017 and UPC code 762.

Various weights and sizes of “SABRETT Exclusively for Wind Mill Natural Casing HOT DOGS” with a use by/sell by date between June 19, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017.

