Tree crashes through roof; Some Weston homes may not have power tonight

Although yesterday’s storm was short-lived, damage was significant in Weston, including a home that was struck by a tree that crashed through its roof.

Weston homeowner James Pratt-Heaney of Cristina Lane, reported that a pine tree in his yard was downed by powerful winds from the storm, and crashed through the roof of his home.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, Pratt-Heaney said. But in the 20 years he has lived in Weston, Pratt-Heaney said he has never had any trees come down during a storm. During yesterday’s storm, 10 tall pine trees fell in his yard, he said.

As of 5 p.m. tonight, crews are still working in Weston to remove trees and downed wires from roadways.

There are still 354 residences without power according to Eversource power company.

Weston’s Emergency Management Director, Joe Miceli, said it’s possible some homes may go without electricity through the night.

“Starting in the next hour, we should see a reduction in the remaining outages, most should be resolved by 8:15 p.m., but there may be some stragglers,” he said.

There are currently more than 30 line crews from Eversource working in town as well as members of Weston’s Dept. of Public Works clearing trees that are blocking roadways.

“The type of damage was significant,” said Miceli, who has been working since yesterday when the storm hit. “We thought we were getting a thunderstorm, and we got this,” he said.

Yesterday’s storm is believed to be a microburst, a destructive, tornado-like occurrence. During the storm, parts of Weston received only rain. But the Georgetown Road area including Godfrey Road West, Valley Forge Road, Kellogg Hill Road and Old Redding Road were hit especially hard, with large numbers of trees toppled over onto the roadways.

The scene on many streets was reminiscent to the damage done during Hurricane Sandy. But yesterday’s microburst lasted just a matter of minutes.

As of now, Godfrey Road West remains impassable, and crews are in the process of clearing blockages on Old Redding Road, and Kellogg Hill Road and Wells Hill Road.