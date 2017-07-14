Fishers weasel their way into Weston backyards

With sightings being reported almost on a daily basis, most everyone in Weston is aware that black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are making the rounds in town.

But there is another wild animal roaming the area that is a little less known — fishers, commonly known as fisher cats.

There have been no direct complaints about fishers attacking pets or becoming pests in Weston, but their numbers have been growing.

“There are quite a few fishers around. We’ve been getting more calls about them in the past couple years,” said Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper.

A fisher cat is neither a fish nor a cat, but is a type of weasel. It has a long, slender body covered with brown or black fur. Adults weigh between four and 14 pounds.

They normally eat squirrels, rabbits, mice, voles, carrion, fruits, beechnuts, porcupines, birds, and frogs. But small household pets can be at risk too.

“Fishers can be vicious and fierce,” Harper said.

Unlike other wildlife, fishers are like stealth bombers and more likely to be heard than seen, Harper said.

The fisher’s call is loud and distinctive and sounds like a baby screaming in pain.

“Residents are regularly hearing these loud calls, but aren’t sure what animal is making them. So I want the public to be aware of fishers,” Harper said.

The fisher population appears to be on the rise not only in Weston, but throughout the state. Chris Vann, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) urges residents to be on the alert for them. “Be cautious around them, because they are a wild animal and can be dangerous. Mind your pets, especially,” he said.

Fishers, like other wildlife such as black bears, have rebounded in Connecticut after having been decimated in the 19th Century, when farming was a key economic activity and required lots of cleared land.

Fishers live in the woods and make dens in the trees. They are also attracted to rock outcroppings.

Although primarily nocturnal, fishers are active day and night throughout the year and solitary, except for a brief period during the breeding season, according to Vann.

Because fishers seldom travel in open areas and tend to be nocturnal, they are rarely seen by humans. They have not been studied as extensively as many other wildlife species because they are difficult to observe. Home range estimates vary, ranging from three to 15 square miles and averaging four to eight square miles in suitable habitat.

Fishers will den or rest in tree cavities, the thick growth of conifer trees and in tree nests of squirrels or large birds. They are known to use ground cavities, such as rock crevices, in winter.

Capable climbers, fishers often investigate large trees that might harbor prey, such as squirrels. They do not stalk or chase prey but rely on surprising their quarry.

Sightings of fishers can be made to Weston Animal Control at 203-222-2642.