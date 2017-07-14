July programs at Weston Public Library

The following are the adult and children’s programs for July at the Weston Public Library. The library is closed on Sundays in July for summer hours.

Adult programs

Play With Your Food

Tuesday, July 18, noon. Lunch and theater combination. $35

Intro to 3D Scanning

Tuesday July 18, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday Evening Book Club

Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m. Discussion of Nutshell by Ian McEwan.

Children’s and teen programs

To sign up for any program requiring registration, email or call the children’s librarian, Alessandra Petrino, at [email protected] or 203-222-2651.

Songs

Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Songs, rhymes and fingerplays for ages birth to 1.

Movies and Munchies

Mondays at 10 a.m. Free snacks and a movie.

Melty Mondays

Monday, July 17 and July 31, 3:30 p.m. Fuse beads to make a picture. Ages 5 and up.

Book Bingo

Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Win books by playing Bingo. Ages 5 and up.

Game Day

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Board games and Playstation games for all ages.

Teen Time

Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Teens can come and hang out, make crafts and play games. Ages 12 and up.

Build and Learn

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Building projects for ages five and up.

Crafternoon

Thursdays at 2 p.m. Weekly crafts for all ages

Playgroup

Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Parents, caregivers and children are invited to play in library.

Engineer It

Fridays at 2 p.m. Different engineering challenges for ages five and up.

Book Talk

Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Book discussions for kids.

Pajama Pictures

Monday, July 17 and July 24, 6:30 p.m. Attendees invited to wear pajamas and watch a movie.

Summer Storytime

Tuesday, July 18 and July 25 10 a.m. All ages storytime with stories, music, dancing and activities.

Community Learning and Building

Tuesday, July 18 and July 25, 3:30 p.m. Learn how to make Weston a better community.

Lego and Minecraft Club

Thursday, July 13 at 3:45 p.m. Lego and Minecraft for Weston kids.

Butterfly Program and Craft

Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. Jerry Schneider will present a slide show about butterflies followed by a craft. All ages are welcome.

Pokemon Club

Thursday, July 20 at 3:45 p.m. Battle and trade cards and play Pokemon Go. Ages eight and up. Registration required.

Traveling Lantern Theater

Monday, July 24 at 3:15 p.m. The Ribbles Build a Residence. All ages.

Teen Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday, July 27 at 3:45 p.m. Bring ideas for teen programs. Ages 12 and up.

Creature Teachers

Monday, July 31 at 3:30 p.m. Learn about animals, their health and environment. All ages.