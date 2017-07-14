July programs at Weston Public Library

The following are the adult and children’s programs for July at the Weston Public Library. The library is closed on Sundays in July for summer hours.
Adult programs
Play With Your Food
Tuesday, July 18, noon. Lunch and theater combination. $35
Intro to 3D Scanning
Tuesday July 18, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday Evening Book Club
Wednesday, July 19, 7 p.m. Discussion of Nutshell by Ian McEwan.
Children’s and teen programs
To sign up for any program requiring registration, email or call the children’s librarian, Alessandra Petrino, at [email protected] or 203-222-2651.
Songs
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Songs, rhymes and fingerplays for ages birth to 1.
Movies and Munchies
Mondays at 10 a.m. Free snacks and a movie.
Melty Mondays
Monday, July 17 and July 31, 3:30 p.m. Fuse beads to make a picture. Ages 5 and up.
Book Bingo
Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Win books by playing Bingo. Ages 5 and up.
Game Day
Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Board games and Playstation games for all ages.
Teen Time
Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Teens can come and hang out, make crafts and play games. Ages 12 and up.
Build and Learn
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Building projects for ages five and up.
Crafternoon
Thursdays at 2 p.m. Weekly crafts for all ages
Playgroup
Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Parents, caregivers and children are invited to play in library.
Engineer It
Fridays at 2 p.m. Different engineering challenges for ages five and up.
Book Talk
Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Book discussions for kids.
Pajama Pictures
Monday, July 17 and July 24, 6:30 p.m. Attendees invited to wear pajamas and watch a movie.
Summer Storytime
Tuesday, July 18 and July 25 10 a.m. All ages storytime with stories, music, dancing and activities.
Community Learning and Building
Tuesday, July 18 and July 25, 3:30 p.m. Learn how to make Weston a better community.
Lego and Minecraft Club
Thursday, July 13 at 3:45 p.m. Lego and Minecraft for Weston kids.
Butterfly Program and Craft
Wednesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. Jerry Schneider will present a slide show about butterflies followed by a craft. All ages are welcome.
Pokemon Club
Thursday, July 20 at 3:45 p.m. Battle and trade cards and play Pokemon Go. Ages eight and up. Registration required.
Traveling Lantern Theater
Monday, July 24 at 3:15 p.m. The Ribbles Build a Residence. All ages.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
Thursday, July 27 at 3:45 p.m. Bring ideas for teen programs. Ages 12 and up.
Creature Teachers
Monday, July 31 at 3:30 p.m. Learn about animals, their health and environment. All ages.