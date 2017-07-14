P.J. Pacifico to perform concert in Weston

Singer-songwriter P.J. Pacifico returns to Weston for his third “Music at The Barn” performance on Sunday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m at the Weston Historical Society Coley Homestead at 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Pacifico is known in indie music circles for his serene and thoughtful brand of introspective folk and pop music.

Joining him will be young singers from the cast of Peter Pan Reimagined: Pirates and Pixies with New Paradigm!, currently in production at the New Paradigm Theatre in Fairfield County with musical producer Paul Bogaev. Cast members include Weston’s Scarlet Tanzer and Easton’s Sienna Rubin.

Pacifico and children from the cast will perform his hit song, Love is Stronger than Hate, which was written following the Orlando Night club shooting for Stars for Hope, an organization that brings disaster relief and goodwill to communities experiencing tragedy.

Pacifico has evolved from a beloved, under-the-radar, Connecticut-based road warrior to an international performer. He recently signed a licensing deal with Razor & Tie Publishing and will be announcing new tour dates soon.

No reservations are required for this family entertainment event. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food and beverage, and enjoy the show. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Admission is $10 per member, $15 per non-member, and kids are free.

The Music at the Barn concert series is sponsored by KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, and Cohen & Wolf P.C.