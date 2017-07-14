News Alert: Nearly 1,000 Weston homes are still without power

7:30 a.m. In the aftermath of yesterday’s storm, there are still 978 homes without power in Weston, 26% of the town.

Numerous crews worked throughout the night trying to clear trees and debris and restore power lines from yesterday’s brief but damaging rainstorm that produced lightning, high wind gusts and hail.

Restoring power has been daunting due to the number of downed trees and wires, according to Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli who was up throughout the night overseeing clean up. He said there are “trees and debris everywhere.”

Travel warning

Godfrey Road West is currently impassable and may be closed all day long as crews remove trees from the roadway. A number of other roads in Weston are partially blocked, and are down to one traveling lane.

“Weston residents should use caution while driving and give themselves extra time in their morning commute,” Miceli said.

According to Eversource spokesman Dan Moore, the power company is sending in more and more crews to work on restoring power. It was initially estimated that power would be restored by 6 a.m. today, but that did not happen.

He said power in the Kellogg Hill Road area is expected to be back up around 9 a.m., but other areas will take longer.

The power outage is due to a short-lived storm that lasted less than 10 minutes according to reports. It took down a large number of trees which took down power lines.

The Georgetown area of Weston was particularly hard hit, while other areas of town experienced only rain and had no damage. Surrounding towns also experienced little or no damage or power outages.

Because there was severe destruction in a centralized area, the storm may have been a microburst — a strong downdraft with a rush of damaging winds on or near the ground. Microbursts are similar to tornadoes and are quick-hitting and capable of extreme damage.