Weston Power Update: Estimated time of restoration is 6 a.m.

10:30 p.m. 36% of the town, 1,397 Eversource customers are still without power in Weston.

A spokesman for the power company said efforts are ongoing to restore power. Crews are clearing trees and wires that came down during this afternoon’s short but very powerful storm.

The power restoration process is lengthy due to the amount of downed trees and damage, the spokesman said.

He gave an estimated time of restoration of 6 a.m. Friday morning for power to be fully restored in town.

The storm hit Weston hard around 3:45 p.m. today with rain, wind and hail. The storm was short-lived, lasting around 10 minutes. Some areas of town got nothing but rain, while other areas had heavy winds that took down trees and power lines.

A number of roads were rendered impassable due to the downed trees and wires. There were also a number of fires due to downed utility lines, including ones on Valley Forge Road and Godfrey Road.

No other area towns reported as much damage from the storm as Weston. Only a few towns had any power outages at all and they were minimal (under 10 outages).

There is speculation this was a microburst in Weston — a strong downdraft with a rush of damaging winds on or near the ground. Microbursts are similar to tornadoes and are quick-hitting and capable of extreme damage.