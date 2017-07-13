Weather Alert: Power restoration underway in Weston

A number of crews from Eversource are in Weston working to restore power. As of 8:15 p.m., there were 1,433 customers without electricity, 37% of the town.

Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli said the power company is working toward completing restoration operations.

He said there are 12 line crews working in town and initially gave an Etimated Time of Restoration (ETR) of 8 p.m. for many of the outages. While some outages were restored by 8 p.m., there are many more to go.

“Our Communications Center has been dealing with a very heavy call volume associated with this event,” Miceli said.

He reminds residents with a power related issue to report it directly to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. Do not call 9-1-1. That number is for true emergencies only.

Police and first responders are adequately staffed and handling calls.

The power outages started shortly before 4 p.m. this afternoon when rain, wind, and hail tore through town taking down a number of trees and wires.

Some roads are still impassable at this time. Residents are urged to stay at home until power is restored and roads are re-opened.