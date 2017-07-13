Storm Update: Weston residents warned to stay off roads

6 p.m.: The number of power outages in Weston is up. As of 6 p.m., Eversource is reporting that 1,926 customers are without power in Weston, 50% of the town.

5:40 p.m.: There is heavy tree damage on Davis Hill Road in Weston according to resident Cindy Armijo. She said a powerful weather cell went through carrying hail, rain and heavy winds.

5:19 p.m. This afternoon’s rain storm is causing problems in Weston, and officials are cautioning residents to stay off the roads at this time.

According to Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel, Officer Joe Miceli, the town’s Emergency Management Director is reporting that live wires are on fire on Valley Forge Road and that area of town should be avoided.

There are also reports of trees down on roads as well as leaning on live wires. Residents are urged to treat all downed wires as live and avoid any contact with them.

Some roads in town are reported to be impassable.

At this time, nearly half the town is without power. The outage is believed to have been caused by a storm that hit Weston especially hard with reports of rain, wind, lightning, and hail.

A storm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

The public should call Eversource at 1-800-286-2000 with any power outage reports. The public should NOT call 9-1-1 to report power outages.

This story will be updated as more information is available.