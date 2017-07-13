The Weston Forum

Storm Update: Weston residents warned to stay off roads

By Patricia Gay on July 13, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Heavy tree damage reported on Davis Hill Road. Cindy Armijo photo

Heavy tree damage is reported on Davis Hill Road. Cindy Armijo photo

6 p.m.: The number of power outages in Weston is up. As of 6 p.m., Eversource is reporting that 1,926 customers are without power in Weston, 50% of the town.

5:40 p.m.: There is heavy tree damage on Davis Hill Road in Weston according to resident Cindy Armijo. She said a powerful weather cell went through carrying hail, rain and heavy winds.

5:19 p.m. This afternoon’s rain storm is causing problems in Weston, and officials are cautioning residents to stay off the roads at this time.

According to Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel, Officer Joe Miceli, the town’s Emergency Management Director is reporting that live wires are on fire on Valley Forge Road and that area of town should be avoided.

There are also reports of trees down on roads as well as leaning on live wires. Residents are urged to treat all downed wires as live and avoid any contact with them.

Some roads in town are reported to be impassable.

At this time, nearly half the town is without power. The outage is believed to have been caused by a storm that hit Weston especially hard with reports of rain, wind, lightning, and hail.

A storm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

The public should call Eversource at 1-800-286-2000 with any power outage reports. The public should NOT call 9-1-1 to report power outages.

This story will be updated as more information is available. 

Related posts:

  1. Weston weather update: 67% of the town is without power
  2. Power still out at Weston schools, 735 homes still out
  3. Eversource power company offers storm tips
  4. News Alert: More than 1,000 without power in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post News Alert: Half of Weston is without power Next Post Weather Alert: Power restoration underway in Weston
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress