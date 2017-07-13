News Alert: Half of Weston is without power

About half the town of Weston is without power. According to Eversource power company, 1,811 homes out of 3,835 in Weston had no electricity as of 4:45 p.m., 47% of the town.

Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel said Weston Town Hall is utilizing a generator at this time. She said power went out at town hall around 3:45 p.m..

The cause of the power outage is not yet known, according to an Eversource spokesman. However, crews have been sent to the area.

A storm is currently making its way through the state. There are no substantial outages reported in other area towns at this time.

