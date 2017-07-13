The early innings would set the tone for the Weston Wardogs 10-and-under baseball team when it visited Stamford North.

The Wardogs made good use of their bats on Wednesday, July 5. They also took advantage of nine errors by their opponent for a 12-2 win in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Colin Morse got things started in the first inning with a double and scored on a single by Nate Kesselmark and an error. Smith then reached on an error to score Kesselmark and Weston was ahead to stay.

A big second inning allowed Weston to put things out of its opponent’s reach. Jackson Tucker singled and scored on Tom Giannitti’s hit. Josh Wallace walked and scored on an error.

Morse scored on a wild pitch and Smith drove in a run with a single and to make it 7-0.

The rally continued with a hit by David Carioto and Jackson Tucker doubled to put the Wardogs up 9-0.

Smith also came through with a double in the third to score Morse and Kesselmark and it was an 11-0 affair.

Stamford ended the shutout in the bottom of the fourth with a single, a triple and a fielder’s choice, but those would be its only runs before Weston added another on a double by Smith in the fifth.

Smith had a big day with the bat, driving in five runs on three hits to lead the Wardogs, who had 15 hits. Kesselmark, Tucker, Morse and Carioto each had several hits for Weston.