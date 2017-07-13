The Weston 12-and-under district baseball team watched the game slip away early and could not recover in a 10-5 loss to Norwalk on Wednesday, July 5.

Norwalk went to work in the top of the first inning with its bats, Six singles and a steal of home accounted four runs as the visitors took the lead for good.

Norwalk scored another in the top of the third. After two singles, Weston recorded two outs and was in good shape to get out of the inning unscathed but another single made it 5-0.

Getting its offense in gear, Weston scored two runs in the bottom of the third. Evan Cavicchia singled and A.J. Derene doubled to put two runners on board for Will Pocsik, who drove in the former with a single.

Scott Lang also singled as Weston cut the gap to 5-2.

Unfortunately, Norwalk scored five runs in the fourth inning helped by three walks, two singles and two wild pitches.

Down by eight, Weston rallied in its last at bat. John Lintell got aboard on a error and Aidan O’Neill singled. The former was tagged out at home while trying to score on a single by Tyler Schiffer but Weston still scored on a two-run double by Ethan Patterson.

Walks by Oliver Taibe and Cavicchia loaded the bases and Patterson stole home to account for his team’s last run.

Derene led Weston with two hits in three at bats and scored a run. Patterson had two RBI. Pocsik and Lang also drove in runs.

Patterson pitched three-and-a-third innings for Weston, giving up 11 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits while striking out five and walking two. Bradley Barcello pitched two-and-two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.

Things were not decided until the last inning when Weston visited Stamford American on Saturday. An error in the bottom of the sixth allowed the hosts break a tie to win 5-4.

Weston took an early lead in the first inning. With two outs, Patterson singled to drive inn Lintell, who had doubled.

Two singles, a double and an error allowed Stamford to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the inning but the visitors regained the lead in the second. With two outs, Derene singled and Cavicchia doubled to tie it. Barcello drove in a run with a single and Cavicchia stole home to put his team up 4-2.

Things then quieted down until Stamford knotted the game up at four in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run single. It remained tied until the bottom of the sixth when Stamford got two runners aboard on a single and a hit batter before an error scored the winning run.

Weston had 11 hits in the game despite the loss. Lintell, Cavicchia and Taibe each had two hits for Weston. Paterson, Cavicchia, and Barcello each drove in a run.

Schiffer pitched four innings for Weston, surrendering four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks.