The following games were played in the Weston Adult Soccer League (WASL) last week.

Team Ba 2, Team Pires 1

Over the first 20 minutes, both teams tested their opponents throughout the midfield with neither team getting many quality opportunities near goal. Solid Team Ba defending, anchored by Larry Lazarides and Luke Simboli, mostly kept their back third of the field clear until David Sheptovitsky capitalized on a ball near the 30 year mark and get clear for a left-footed rocket of a shot into the upper corner to make it 1-0.

Team Pires (missing several players, including defender Tony Carreras) continued to shut down the Team Ba attack, led by league rookies Bruno Costa and A.J. Taccone. The Team Pires defense continued to frustrate the Enjo Ba and Dan Radu front line, until late in the first half when the Team Ba midfield pressed into the offense.

Roger Silva helped hold the ball while getting strong midfield support from Ryan Trevethan and Eric Nalbandian. Silva ultimately found an open Nalbandian, who launched a low screamer from about 18 yards and beat keeper Zach Gonzalez to even the score.

That seemed to revive Team Ba, which kept pressing, but the Team Pires defense continued to hold strong, with Costa and Taccone continuing to stifle Ba and Radu.

Team Ba shifted its strategy from long balls up to their strikers to one of midfield control and lots of ball movement. From deep in the left corner, Joe Gottchalk found Silva inside the left portion of the box. Silva then dribbled the ball across the middle and placed a crucial across-the-grain shot to score the go-ahead goal.

As the second half continued on, Team Pires attempted to breakthrough on counterattacks, and on one Max Story went down just inside the box, with many players calling for a penalty, but the call would not come. Team Ba, supported by the goaltending of Joe DeCanio as well as strong efforts by James Miller and John Simboli, held on for the win.

Team Clemens 5, Team Bear 1

Team Bear, hoping to hand Team Clemens its first defeat of the season and gain some points in a crucial divisional rivalry, took the field and immediately set out to test replacement keeper Max Zegers while Gustavo Reaes was stuck in highway traffic. Team Bear almost converted on some loose play in the back until Max Zegers came through and cleared the ball of his line.

Sparked to life by the near miss, Team Clemens dominated the next phase of the game, taking advantage of the absences from Team Bear’s ranks. At the 20-minute mark, Team Clemens looked sure to go ahead when Thomas Cools ripped a shot. Bear’s rookie keeper, Ursula Alwang, leaped to push the ball just wide and out for a corner.

Five minutes later, Jeff Rothlein sent in a cross that found Adam Bieler, who headed it down at the back post. Defender Kevin Valentine had other ideas, keeping the ball out of the net and thus denying Bieler his first career WASL goal.

Team Bear’s luck finally ended as the ball was stolen in the midfield by Team Clemens and played to Cools on the left wing. He drove down the line before sending a ball right to the feet of a waiting George Tsaparakis to break the deadlock.

With things going its way for most of the first half, Team Clemens confidently re-took the field for the second half. Meanwhile, the roles were reversed for the next 20 minutes. Nik Parker single-handedly and repeatedly chased down the entire back line of Clemens’ defense, giving the father-son combo of Cello and Ryan Pohle the opportunity to lead Team Bear’s attack. If not for Valentine’s size and strength and Andre Fankhauser’s experience and composure to combat Parker’s speed and hustle, Team Clemens would have surely conceded an equalizer. However, against the run of play, Rothlein found himself with the ball on the wing during a counter attack. With a play almost identical to the first goal, Jeff Rothlein again found Tsparkasis at the back post for the tap-in.

The pressure continued, and tension built as the Team Clemens’ defense was frustrated. With three players around him, Parker found himself in possession of the ball right outside the 18. With a well-placed strike, he slipped it past Reaes, bringing Bear back within a goal.

As both teams battled for possession in the midfield, it was Team Clemens that found itself with the ball. Rothlein was gifted the ball outside the eighteen off a steal from the Bear defense. With only a defender and a keeper between him and the goal, he rolled the ball one way and ran the other confusing the defender, then slotted the ball surely in the back of the net past an oncoming Alwang.

Play continued to be back and forth between the two teams until Neal Clemens found himself with a fast-break corner. He found Rothlein, who swung the ball in, eluding the keeper and putting it in the side netting.

In the last seconds of the game, Cools ripped another shot from outside the 18. Alwang, unable to keep hold of it, knocked the ball into the path of Clemens, who put it away for the fifth and final goal of the match.