The Weston Forum

St. Luke’s Steel Band performs in Weston on July 19

By Weston Forum on July 12, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

St. Luke's Steel Band is performing in Weston as part of Emmanuel's Summer Concert Series.

St. Luke’s Steel Band is performing in Weston as part of Emmanuel’s Summer Concert Series.

Emmanuel Church is hosting the second event of its Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m..

The event features St. Luke’s Steel Band of New Haven, followed by an ice cream social. The program is free (though donations are welcome), and is open to the public.

Bring chairs and picnic blankets for the concert, which will take place on the church grounds, weather permitting. The program will be held rain or shine, either outside or in the parish hall.

Started with steel pans purchased in Brooklyn in 1999, St. Luke’s Steel Band has become a highly regarded ensemble with members hailing from Antiqua, Barbados, Bermuda, and other countries. Led by the directorial team of Debby Teason, Donna Johnson, and Kenneth Joseph, the band performs a number of musical styles such as soca, calypso, reggae, classical, sacred, jazz, popular and island folk music.

The event will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road. For more information, visit emmanuelweston.org or call 203-227-8565.

Related posts:

  1. Weston gets ready for 110th Emmanuel Family Fair
  2. Festival of Music is coming to Weston
  3. News Alert: Weston bonfire is rescheduled for today
  4. Broadway Bound is Sunday at Emmanuel

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Falconry demo at Lachat in Weston this Sunday Next Post Watch at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Wednesday, July 12
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress