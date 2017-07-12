St. Luke’s Steel Band performs in Weston on July 19

Emmanuel Church is hosting the second event of its Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m..

The event features St. Luke’s Steel Band of New Haven, followed by an ice cream social. The program is free (though donations are welcome), and is open to the public.

Bring chairs and picnic blankets for the concert, which will take place on the church grounds, weather permitting. The program will be held rain or shine, either outside or in the parish hall.

Started with steel pans purchased in Brooklyn in 1999, St. Luke’s Steel Band has become a highly regarded ensemble with members hailing from Antiqua, Barbados, Bermuda, and other countries. Led by the directorial team of Debby Teason, Donna Johnson, and Kenneth Joseph, the band performs a number of musical styles such as soca, calypso, reggae, classical, sacred, jazz, popular and island folk music.

The event will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plain Road. For more information, visit emmanuelweston.org or call 203-227-8565.