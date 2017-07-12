The Weston Forum

Falconry demo at Lachat in Weston this Sunday

By Patricia Gay on July 12, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Hawk Theron returns to Falconer Christine Peyreigne following a hunt. — Betsy Peyreigne photo

On Sunday, July 16, Weston Falconer Christine Peyreigne will hold a falconry demonstration class with her hawks Theron and Milo from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.

Cost is $20 per person. Children under 12 are free. Go to lachattownfarm.org to register.

Christine Peyreigne is a licensed falconer and operates Christine’s Critters, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)3 organization which provides rehabilitation services for migratory birds, and education services about raptors and reptiles..

Peyreigne rescues injured raptors, rehabilitates and releases those that are able to be released, or finds educational facilities for those deemed non-releasable due to their injuries.

