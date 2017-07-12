Calling all Weston artists for Open Studio Tour

The Weston Forum

Author and illustrator Hans Wilhelm was featured in last year’s Open Studio Tour sponsored by WestonArts.

Preparations are underway for the second Fall Artist Open Studio Tour on Saturday, Oct. 14, sponsored by WestonArts.

Weston artists are invited to open their studios to visitors for one day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Last year’s tour surpassed expectations and WestonArts expects even more visitors this year.

To be a part of this event, contact [email protected] by July 30 to receive further instructions.

The tour begins at 10 a.m. at Weston Town Hall where participants check in and receive their map to the addresses of artists’ studios.

Artists will be publicized in WestonArts’ advertising and on the day of the event. Visitors are eager to see the work of Weston’s artists, learn techniques, and and purchase artists’ creations.

Weston Arts requests 10% commission on sales with proceeds going toward its scholarship program for future artists.

