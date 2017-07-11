Learn the art of ‘plein air’ painting in Weston

Lachat Town Farm in Weston is holding a three-week series of Plein Air painting classes.

Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of the studio and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The practice goes back centuries and was made into an art form by the French Impressionists.

The three week series will be held Tuesdays — July 11, July 18 and July 25 — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lachat Town Farm, 106 Godfrey Road West.

The classes will be taught by Randi Jane Davis, an award-winning contemporary oil painter. She has trained under many famous artists and developed a unique approach to this outdoor craft. Her educational background as a chemical engineer, adds to her ability to simplify what can be a complicated process and translate the information to students in an easy to follow and enjoyable way.

The Plein Air series will classes through the critical topics of composition, color, value, brush strokes, the effects of atmosphere and the equipment required.

Davis will conduct small demonstrations and provide examples, as well as one-on-one discussions as needed, all designed to help beginners and intermediate painters better understand the underlying principles and technical aspects involved.

Cost is $120 per person for the series. Drop-in cost is $40 per class. Class size is limited to 12. Register online at lachattownfarm.org.