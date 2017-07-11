Bereavement support offered for grieving parents

The death of a child is the most dreadful experience a parent can face. Grieving parents may question whether life will ever hold meaning for them again and wonder how they will survive the anguish of their loss. They often blame themselves or they may be angry with their spouse, a physician, or God.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County will offer an eight-week bereavement support group this summer to help parents cope with loss following the death of a child.

The support group will meet weekly on Thursday afternoons from 2:30 until 4:00 p.m. beginning July 13 and continuing through Aug. 31.

“Bereaved parents often experience more anger, depression, guilt and physical symptoms than those grieving other kinds of losses,” said Laurie Petrasanta, MS, BSW of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. “Parents frequently feel traumatized and isolated in their grief and it is essential for them to talk with other people who understand the devastating nature of their loss and can empathize. This support group will offer bereaved parents a safe place to talk about their child and their loss as well as their fears, anxieties and other feelings. Parents will learn from the shared experiences of others who have suffered a similar loss.”

The support group will be held at the offices of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County in Suite 114 at the Health and Wellness Center at I-Park. I-Park is located at 761 Main Avenue (Route 7) on the Norwalk/Wilton town line.

This support group is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required. For more information, or to pre-register, call 203-834-6341, extension 316.