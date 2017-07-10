Obituary: Lois Alcosser

Lois Harmon Alcosser of Wilton, CT, passed away July 8, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Lois was born in New York, NY., a daughter of the late Bertha and Harry Harmon, and was predeceased by her sister Betty Harmon and husband Albert Alcosser.

She is the mother of Melinda Alcosser and her husband Patrick Smith Guilford, CT and Andy Alcosser and his wife Rachel of Fairfield, CT. She will be forever loved and adored by her grandchildren Lucy and Jody Smith and Rebecca and Sam Alcosser.

Lois grew up in New York and later moved to Connecticut. A graduate of Music and Art High School and Barnard College, Lois had a successful career as a copywriter for many prominent New York advertising agencies including Doyle Dane Berback, Altman Stoller Weiss and Gray Advertising.

Following her full time career, Lois continued to work and write for many local organizations including the Council of Churches and Synagogues and The Wilton Bulletin where she was a frequent contributor. Her passion for writing endured all her life. Lois loved to live, learn and be active; which is how she will be forever remembered.

Services were held on July 11, 2017 at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home of Fairfield, with interment following at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk.