New police chief coming to Weston

The Weston Police Commission has voted to hire a new police chief. A vote on the new chief was made following a discussion held in executive session by the commission on Thursday, July 6.

Commission chairman Bill Brady would not release the name of the new chief because a conditional offer of employment was made subject to a number of procedures such as a background check and screenings.

The new chief will replace John Troxell who retired in February, and will likely start in September, according to Brady.

Since Troxell’s departure, Weston Police Sgt. Matt Brodacki has been running the department as interim chief.

The commission also voted to hire a new patrol officer to replace Jason Greenfield, who left in May for the Fairfield Police Department.

Brady said a conditional offer of employment had also been made to that applicant, and further vetting was underway.