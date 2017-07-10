The Weston Forum

New police chief coming to Weston

Conditional offer made, subject to vetting

By Patricia Gay on July 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Weston Police Commission has voted to hire a new police chief. A vote on the new chief was made following a discussion held in executive session by the commission on Thursday, July 6.

Commission chairman Bill Brady would not release the name of the new chief because a conditional offer of employment was made subject to a number of procedures such as a background check and screenings.  

The new chief will replace John Troxell who retired in February, and will likely start in September, according to Brady.

Since Troxell’s departure, Weston Police Sgt. Matt Brodacki has been running the department as interim chief.

The commission also voted to hire a new patrol officer to replace Jason Greenfield, who left in May for the Fairfield Police Department.

Brady said a conditional offer of employment had also been made to that applicant, and further vetting was underway.

Related posts:

  1. Weston’s 2015 Citizens of the Year
  2. Weston’s newest police officer earns awards
  3. News Alert: Agencies help with bird and snake rescue in Weston
  4. Nominations are open for Weston Citizen of the Year

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Legislators host post-session event in Weston on Tuesday
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress