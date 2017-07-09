Obituary: Robert A. Fiedler

Robert A. Fiedler, 87, of Bonita Springs, FL and Portsmouth, RI, died on Friday, July 7, 2017 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. Robert was born January 29, 1930 in Hastings -On-Hudson, NY, the son of the late Arthur S. and Nina (Frisbee) Fiedler.

Robert graduated from Lafayette College in Easton, PA and began a long career as a Chemical Engineer working for Dorr Oliver. During the Korean War, he served in the US Army in an Intelligence Division.

He and his family lived for many years in Weston, CT where he was an active member of Norfield Church, the church choir, a member of the Kiwanis, and a volunteer with AmeriCares and Habitat For Humanity. He enjoyed many years of traveling and attending Roads Scholar classes.

Following his retirement, he and his wife Jan moved to Bonita Springs, FL where he delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, sang with the First Presbyterian Church choir, and volunteered at the local hospital. Bob and Jan have enjoyed summers in Portsmouth throughout their life together, travelling, hiking and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice (Phillips) Fiedler of Bonita Springs, FL and Portsmouth, and two daughters: Janet French of Millstone, NJ and Lee Fiedler of Bonita Springs, FL. He also leaves a grandson Brian French and a sister Doris Gilbert and her husband David of Cockeysville, MD., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services at this time will be private, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135

