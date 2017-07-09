Weston businessman joins board of Person-to-Person

Person-to-Person has named four new board members — Bill Bradley of Weston, Kim Dickinson of Stamford, Clare Kretzman of Stamford and Tina Madon of Darien.

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in Lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services.

A community-supported agency, Person-to-Person is committed to helping clients achieve self-sufficiency through practical help, advocacy, education and problem solving initiatives.

Programs include emergency assistance, campership and scholarship. With offices in Darien and Norwalk, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found p2pHelps.org.

Bill Bradley of Weston is the General Counsel of GE Energy Financing Services, the energy investing arm of the General Electric Company, based in Stamford. He has been serving as the liaison coordinating the financial and volunteer support that P2P receives from GE and is increasing his level of involvement and contribution to the agency.

The full membership of the Person-to-Person board includes President Avery Whidden, Vice President Marie Radcliff, Treasurer Chris Whitney, Secretary Kaysie Uniacke, Steven Chin, Victoria de Toledo, Jen Forlizzi, Amy Gold, Michael Hyman, Susie Lindenberg, Daniel Lota, Liz Mackie, Valerie McNeil, Rick Nixon and Betsy Wilson.