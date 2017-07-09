About Town: Experts

The Connecticut Legislature has an intractable financial problem to deal with. What to do? For one thing, hold an educational forum and ask a consultant what to do. Which it has just done.

Connecticut’s rapid fall down the rabbit hole is shocking. Paying for state worker pensions and teacher retirement is the main issue. The Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee is on the case. An expert from academe was first up at their microphone.

The state worker retirement system in Connecticut began in 1939. No money was put aside for payout until 1971. We were digging a hole for future generations, as confirmed by a 1984 study.

Contractual obligations to government worker retirement plans are now conflicting with other important needs. And unlike towns and counties and other government entities, states cannot go bankrupt and throw themselves on the mercy of the courts.

So what are other states in comparable situations doing? They are retaining the services of experienced consultants to advise them on how to be more efficient, how to make the best uses of personnel, and to provide them with a range of action plans to choose among.

The other expert appearing before the committee, having real world experience dealing with just the kinds of problems we are facing, did not mince words.

When state governments are asked to make a choice between the most efficient and effective escape route from the problems they face, and half-measures that placate interest groups, they almost invariably choose the latter.

This individual, in addition to being an expert on municipal finance, happens to be a member of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Town of Weston. Small world!

Nada

As this column is being written, the clock is ticking down toward midnight on June 30, and with it the commencement of a new fiscal year. With the state of Connecticut not having a budget, and a special session to create one not having been called. We may proceed into the new fiscal year without a state budget.

Why did the Speaker of the House make the decision to end this year’s biennial “Long” legislative session, which is responsible for creating a biennial budget, without one? As in zip, zero, nada.

I have a theory. Perhaps the administration convinced the speaker to do it. Our governor, who is not running for re-election, will then have the opportunity to administer his own plan, notwithstanding that it has been described as “draconian.”

Cut town aid, especially to his least favorite towns. Close parks and beaches, just as summer gets into full swing. Eliminate various forms of state aid to hospitals. Among other measures, that are largely without precedent. And then blame someone else for making these actions necessary.

Perhaps doing so would even help support the state’s case in the education funding/racial isolation lawsuits that are to be heard by the courts this fall, namely the C.C.J.E.F. and Sheff v. O’Neill cases. Helping in a manner not altogether unlike the case of the proverbial child who, having murdered his parents, pleads for mercy because he is an orphan.

