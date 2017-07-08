Board reappoints Weston’s emergency management director

The Board of Selectmen held a regular meeting on Thursday, June 22 and made some reappointments to positions in town government.

Emergency Management Director

The board unanimously reappointed Joe Miceli as the Emergency Management Director for a term to end July 1, 2019.

Miceli, a Weston police officer, has been Weston’s emergency management director since Oct. 2015 and was the interim director beginning in April of the same year.

“It’s reassuring to know that someone with Officer Miceli’s level of expertise and coordination with dispatch, police, EMS and fire is in charge,” said Selectman Chris Spaulding. “We need the absolute best person in this position when an emergency comes up.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel said Miceli is considered “very good” at this position by his peers. “The experience that he has and the level of competence he has developed is key,” she said.

Reappointments

James Jamieson was reappointed to the Beautification Committee for a term to end June 30, 2021.

The Reverend Bernard Wilson was reappointed as Weston Police Chaplain for a term to end June 30, 2019.

Cathleen McLellan was reappointed as Tax Collector for a term to end June 30, 2019.