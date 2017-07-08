The Weston Forum

Weston comedian appears on The Tonight Show

By Weston Forum on July 8, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Ali Kolbert, a 2011 Weston High School graduate, made her television debut recently on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.  

Kolbert, 23,  is a comedian and has performed stand-up comedy since moving to New York City for college. She currently resides in New York.

She is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts where she studied film and television.

From a young age, Kolbert always knew she wanted to be a comedian — filming home movies, writing jokes and always making her family and friends laugh. She even slept with a handheld tape recorder on her night stand so if she thought of something funny in the middle of the night she could record it to make sure she wouldn’t forget it in the morning.

For more on Kolbert, follow her at @alikolbert on twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Related posts:

  1. Achievement First CEO is next featured speaker at Y’s Men
  2. Weston House of Horrors: NYC pet shop owner animal hoarding
  3. News Alert: Drug dealer sentenced for Weston overdose
  4. May Day concert in Weston honors Sandy Duncan

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Live from New Canaan: HAN Connecticut News, Friday, July 7 Next Post Board reappoints Weston's emergency management director
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress