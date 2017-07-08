Weston comedian appears on The Tonight Show

Ali Kolbert, a 2011 Weston High School graduate, made her television debut recently on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.



Kolbert, 23, is a comedian and has performed stand-up comedy since moving to New York City for college. She currently resides in New York.

She is a graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts where she studied film and television.

From a young age, Kolbert always knew she wanted to be a comedian — filming home movies, writing jokes and always making her family and friends laugh. She even slept with a handheld tape recorder on her night stand so if she thought of something funny in the middle of the night she could record it to make sure she wouldn’t forget it in the morning.

For more on Kolbert, follow her at @alikolbert on twitter, Instagram and Facebook.