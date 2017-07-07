Weston pair cycle in the Pan-Mass Challenge

Brian Stewart and Martha Fagan of Weston will cycle up to 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) with the goal of raising $48 million for critical research and cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The ride takes place on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

During PMC weekend, more than 6,200 cyclists from more than 40 states and eight countries will head to Massachusetts to participate in the PMC, choosing from 12 routes of varying mileage that run through 46 towns.

Cyclists are anywhere between 15- and 84-years-old and range from seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors who trained for this event.

“We look forward to achieving our fund-raising goal of $48 million for Dana-Farber,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “We want to wish all of our riders and volunteers a safe and enjoyable ride weekend — I’ll see everyone out on the road.”

Many riders participate in the challenge to honor a family member or friend lost to, or being treated for, cancer. The average cyclist trains for three months, solicits 40 sponsors and raises more than $7,000. Volunteers, spectators, donors and sponsors are part of the camaraderie on ride weekend, all working together toward a cure.

To make a financial contribution to a rider or become a virtual rider, visit pmc.org.