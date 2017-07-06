Aspetuck Land Trust offers Nature and Photography walk

Aspetuck Land Trust will offer a Nature and Photography walk with Stephen B. White on Saturday, July 22, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area, Weston.

Stephen B. White is an award-winning photographer who views the camera as a tool for building our relationship with nature as much as it is an instrument of creativity. In this class, he will share his tips and insights as you explore Trout Brook Valley. Bring a camera.

Park at the Bradley Road entrance to Trout Brook Valley in Weston. For directions, visit a preserve page at aspetucklandtrust.org. Terrain is considered easy.

RSVP: [email protected] (25 people max).

Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) is a local nonprofit land conservation organization founded in 1966 to preserve open space in the towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield and Easton. ALT preserves provide passive recreation and educational opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy nature, while preserving the flora and fauna and rural characteristics of local communities. ALT maintains 44 trailed nature preserves and other conservation-only properties on over 1,700 acres of land. ALT has over 1,000 local members who support us through annual membership contributions. For more information visit aspetucklandtrust.org.