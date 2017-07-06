Falling behind early, the Weston 12-year-old district baseball team was shut out 13-0 by Ridgefield in a game that was stopped after four innings due to the 12-run rule on Tuesday, June 27.

Ridgefield made good use of the long ball with four home runs. It finished with 14 hits in all.

Ridgefield scored five runs in the first inning with the help of two home runs, a single, a double and a wild pitch. It added three more in the second and four in the third to open a commanding 12-0 lead.

When Ridgefield added another run in the top of the fourth and then held Weston scoreless in the bottom of the inning, the game was stopped early.

Johnny Lintell led Weston with two hits. Bradley Barcello, Will Pocsik and Jake Selden each had one hit for Weston.

Matt Bucciero, Ridgefield’s leadoff hitter, went three-for-four with two homers, three runs scored, and three RBI. His brother, Daniel, also had three hits and scored two runs.

Justin Keller added two hits, including a home run and three RBI, while cleanup hitter Joel Strand was two-for-three with a homerun and two RBI. Aidan Bogursky contributed two hits, one run scored, and one RBI.

Will Hanna and Aidan Stern each added a hit and an RBI, and Grady Gernert had a hit and scored a run. Justin Heinsohn and Hunter Jewell also scored runs for Ridgefield.

Matthew Bucciero pitched the first five innings, holding Weston scoreless on three hits while walking one batter and striking out two. Keller pitched the fourth inning, allowing no runs on two hits.

Selden started on the mound for Weston, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Lintell and Jack Weinbrum also pitched for Weston.