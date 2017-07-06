National qualifier

The Weston Forum

Sawyer Branbury (third from left) of Weston was a member of the Saugatuck Rowing Club’s men’s youth 4+ crew that placed tenth overall (4th in the B finals) at the USRowing Youth Nationals in Sarasota, Fla., on June 11. Youth Nationals is the premier junior rowing event in the United States, with nearly 1,500 athletes competing in more than 350 crews, representing some 150 teams from across the country vying for national titles in 18 boat classes.

