Connecticut Cup champs

The Weston Soccer Club’s under-15 girls team defeated Farmington 4-1 to win the Connecticut Cup. Front row, from left, are Talia Lum, Sana Khan, Ava Poulopoulos, Leia Pinals, Julia Rosenberg and Taylor Slow. Second row, from left, are Casey Achar, Nicole Sztachelski, Julia Morledge, Natalie Haythorn, Ava Zielinski, Ryan Delaney and Colleen Moore. Back row, from left, are coach Katherine Lombardi, coach Rafael Fava, Blu Parker, Caroline Gluck, Kylie Batcha, Leila Troxell, Abigail Morse, Ava Ascher, Lucy Fine and coach Danilo Martins. Missing is coach Gustavo Reaes. The team also was the South West District A Division champions and had an overall season record of 16-1.