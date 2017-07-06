Weston woman earns Military Excellence Award

Seaman Recruit Margot Witter, a Weston native and graduate of Recruit Training Command, Division 194, earned the Military Excellence Award as top sailor on June 23.

The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed her at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors; she was awarded a flag letter of commendation for her achievements.

“I have had the opportunity to be trained by inspiring Recruit Division Commanders and to work alongside dedicated recruits,” said Witter. “I want to thank the members of my division who believed in me and pushed me even when I doubted my abilities. I also want to thank my friends and family for supporting me throughout the process.”

Witter joined the Navy to continue a family tradition of military service and to start a career in nuclear power. Her aspirations for joining the Navy started in the days following the 9/11 attacks.

Prior to enlisting, she earned a bachelor of arts in international studies from American University and a master of arts in war studies from King’s College London.

Witter added that the most memorable moment of boot camp was the first time the division halted for colors. The sight of the RDCs standing at attention during the National Anthem and the realization that she was earning her place in the Navy was unforgettable.

Boot camp is approximately eight weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. About 30,000 to 40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC and begin their Navy careers.

After graduation, Witter will attend Nuclear Machinist’s Mate “A” School in Charleston, S.C., followed by Nuclear Propulsion School and finally, prototype training. Machinist’s Mate duties in nuclear propulsion plants include operating reactor control, propulsion and power generation systems. Witter will be able to choose between serving on an aircraft carrier or volunteering for submarine duty.