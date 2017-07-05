Hwang: State budget ‘a dereliction of duty’

Tony Hwang
“We’re ready to vote on a budget. We’re here at the State Capitol on behalf of state taxpayers. We’re here to work.”
On June 29, I stood with Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats at the State Capitol to say exactly that.
Connecticut Senate Republicans have produced a detailed, line-by-line, thoughtful budget that has been thoroughly vetted by nonpartisan analysts.
Our Senate Republican plan, which can be read at ctsenaterepublicans.com:
- Restores cuts to town aid
- Restores cuts to local education funding
- Restores cuts to hospitals
- Does not harm nonprofit organizations
- Reduces the size of government
- Makes necessary changes to state employee benefits
- Protects core services for seniors, the disabled, children and our most at-risk residents.
Stanley Black & Decker’s CEO said he prefers the Senate Republican approach “because it goes much further toward eliminating inappropriate practices related to public employee pensions and is less punitive to towns and municipalities.”
Unfortunately, the Senate Republican plan never received a vote prior to the end of the fiscal year.
The Democratic speaker of the House, who controls the House legislative agenda, refused to allow votes on any budget proposals.
This, in my view, is a dereliction of duty. This is failure. The Hartford Courant described it as “abrogation of a serious responsibility.” And I wholeheartedly agree.
So, what happens now? Gov. Dannel Malloy will have unilateral control of Connecticut’s finances until a budget is agreed upon. The governor has unveiled an executive order which will “impose drastic spending cuts to local funding, hospitals and social services.”
Vulnerable people will be hurt. Pain will be inflicted. This didn’t have to happen. You, the taxpayers, sent me to Hartford to work on your behalf and to be your advocate.
Every day, I try my very best to do my job and be your voice in Hartford. On June 29, I showed up at the State Capitol to do exactly that. We were blocked from doing so. And that’s truly a shame.
What can you do? Call your state legislators. Tell them how you feel. Tell them to do their job. Send me your comments at [email protected]
State Sen. Tony Hwang, a Republican, represents Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport. On the web:SenatorHwang.com.
