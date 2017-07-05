Play With Your Food comes to the Weston library

The public is invited to an afternoon of a lunch and theater combination of Play With Your Food, presented by JIB Productions.

This new Play With Your Food program is an homage to underappreciated librarians everywhere and will make its only local appearance this summer on Tuesday, July 18 at the Weston Public Library.

The professional cast of actors is four one-act plays featuring Nick Brooks, Joanna Keylock, Weston-based Emilie Roberts, Susan Vanech and Allan Zeller. All actors are Connecticut-based and, in addition to their other professional gigs, have appeared in several Play With Your Food productions through the years.

Kicking off the afternoon is the play Kickass Librarian by Jason Wilkins. A new kind of superhero is introduced — a librarian who serves her patrons, stands up for democracy, saves the Bill of Rights and even scores a hot date — all in a day’s work.

Ten Dollar Drinks by Joe Pintauro takes a look at two old friends and the price they paid for their non-librarian career choices.

In Playdate, written by Wilton playwright/filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris, sometimes a playdate can be far more loaded than expected.

Rounding out the program is A Family Affair by Albi Gorn. Will the resurfacing of long-buried family secrets threaten a young couple’s future?

Tickets are $35 and include a boxed lunch from Peter’s Market in Weston. Doors at the library open at noon for lunch and will be followed by the performance at 12:30.

This performance of Play With Your Food is underwritten by the Friends of the Weston Library.

Space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance at the Weston Library or online at westonlibraryfriends.org.