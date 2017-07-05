Weston Notable Neighbors

Lautenslager graduates from Miami

Carrie Lautenslager graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in a ceremony held on Saturday, May 13.

Kanik enrolls in RIT

Harrison Kanik has enrolled in the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y..

Crawford receives masters from Columbia

Mary Crawford was awarded a Master of Public Health from Columbia University in New York City in Oct. 2016.

Crawford elected to Maryville Board of Directors

In Nov. 2016, Mary Crawford was elected to the Board of Directors at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.

Weiss on Georgia Tech dean’s list

Syndey Weiss made the dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta for the spring 2017 semester.

Leighton graduates from Boston University

Abigail Leighton graduated from Boston University in May.

Finkel makes Boston University dean’s list

Sarah Finkel made the dean’s list at Boston University for the spring 2017 semester.

Roberts named to Wake Forest dean’s list

Laurence Roberts was named to the dean’s list at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the spring 2017 semester.

Three make UW-Madison dean’s list

Tyler Hassett, Samantha Kolbert and Stephen Schwartz made the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for the spring 2017 semester.

Sollazzo makes TCNJ dean’s list

Casey Sollazzo made the dean’s list at the College of New Jersey in Ewing for the spring 2017 semester.

Two make Miami dean’s list

Madison Murray and McKenzie Murray made the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the spring 2017 semester.

Mattera makes Roger Williams dean’s list

Liana Mattera made the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the spring 2017 semester.

Farrell makes URI dean’s list

Kayley Farrell made the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. for the spring 2017 semester.

Falci makes Fairfield dean’s list

Dominique Falci made the dean’s list at Fairfield University for the spring 2017 semester.