The Weston Forum

Buses replace trains on weekend

By Wilton Bulletin on July 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

Due to work on the at-grade railroad crossing on Long Ridge Road in Redding beginning on Friday, there will be no train service on the branch line between Danbury and Norwalk on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9. Alternate bus service will be provided. Bus schedules  will be posted at the stations and online at mta.info. Train service is expected to resume on schedule on Monday, July 10.

Due to the work, being done by the state Department of Transportation, Long Ridge Road in Redding will be closed at the crossing beginning at 10 a.m. July 7 until Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.

Signs will indicate a detour for motorists. Work will be confined to the area of the crossing.

Related posts:

  1. Platform beverage carts pulled at Grand Central Terminal during investigation
  2. Fatal accident closes I-95 north in Westport Saturday morning
  3. Near-hour delays on Metro-North New Haven line Saturday morning due to signal problems
  4. Metro-North experiencing 60 to 90-minute delays due to problems in Cos Cob

Previous Post Hwang: State budget ‘a dereliction of duty’ Next Post Get Healthy CT: Hydrate for an active summer
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress