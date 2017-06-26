Kyle Navin’s murder case is continued

Kyle Navin, who is on trial for the murder of his parents, had his court case continued until Aug. 8.

Navin appeared in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, June 26, for what was supposed to be pre-trial proceedings, however, Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin agreed to a continuance.

Navin is charged with two counts of murder and one count of murder with special circumstances in the shooting deaths of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin of Easton, former longtime residents of Weston. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $2.5 million bail.

His girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution for helping Navin plan and cover up the deaths. She is being held on $2 million bail, and has also pleaded not guilty.

Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin were initially reported missing in August 2015. Their bodies were found in October in a yard at an abandoned home on Norfield Road in Weston.

Jeffrey Navin was co-owner of J&J Refuse of Westport. Jeanette Navin was a longtime paraprofessional at Weston public schools. Kyle Navin was reportedly upset that he was being cut from his parents’ wills.