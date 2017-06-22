Obituary: Devon Pfeifer

Devon Joan Pfeifer of Weston, Connecticut passed away peacefully at her home on June 16, 2017, at the age of 60. Daughter of John William Cunningham and Virginia Carole Cunningham, Devon was born in Stamford, Connecticut on November 5, 1956.

Throughout her life, Devon spread hope and optimism, and loved her children, Maevereen Emilia Pfeifer of New York, New York, and Conor John Pfeifer of Norwalk, Connecticut, above all else. She also considered her two nieces Makena Elizabeth Cunningham of New York, New York, and Geneva Leigh Cunningham of Newtown, Connecticut to be daughters as well and they were among the loves of her life.

Devon was a worker and a fighter, and blazed her own trail through life. Her father John was a leader in the local labor movement. Although she worked for her father’s union for a time, Devon was able to make a true legacy for herself based on compassion and purpose. In all whom she met, and especially in her kids, Devon instilled a sense of duty to protect the vulnerable and to fight constantly for freedom and equality.

Devon especially cared for children and those who are vulnerable in our world. She proudly supported local causes, including reading programs in the Bridgeport Public Schools, the Bridgeport public library, Charity: Water, the Kennedy Center of Trumbull, CT, and Triangle Community Center — supporting them with donations when she could afford it, and countless hours as a volunteer.

Devon worked at Brown Barn Books of Weston, Pictures of Record of Weston, John C. Hammerslough, LLC of Weston, Carpenters Local 210, formerly of Norwalk, Setlow, Allie Industries, and in many local, statewide, and national elections.

Devon was an activist and a rebel. She was deeply involved in local and state politics, cultivating, encouraging, and supporting progressive candidates for public office. Devon often was a main driving force behind other people’s achievements, yet she never sought the spotlight for herself.

Devon was recognized for her service in the local political world, especially for her terms as Chair of the Weston and Fairfield Democratic Town Committees, and member of the Weston Board of Education. Devon received awards from the State Democratic Party of Connecticut, the Silver Donkey Award from the Democratic Women of Westport, and many other local awards — official and tongue-in-cheek.

Devon’s sense of humor, laugh, and optimism were well-known and widely appreciated. They helped her through many crises, and surely helped all those around her.

Devon is survived by her mother, Virginia, her two beloved children: Conor and Maevereen and her siblings: Kimberley Anne Cunningham of Redding, Connecticut, William Ward Cunningham of Kula, Hawaii, John Parsons Cunningham of Newtown, Connecticut, Caroline Leigh Cunningham of Washington, District of Columbia, and Diana Kathleen Gelston of Lexington, Massachusetts.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Westport, on Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m., followed by an Irish wake at her home. The funeral home is Baker Funeral Home, South Norwalk, CT 203-857-4155.

In lieu of flowers, Devon’s children request that donations be made in Devon’s memory to Kids in Crisis of Greenwich, CT, and Triangle Community Center of Norwalk, CT.