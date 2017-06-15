A handful of athletes accounted for the Weston High boys track team’s scoring at the State Open.

The Trojans finished with 16 points on Monday, June 5, at Willow Brook Park in New Britain. Such put them tied for 15th with Tolland in a field of more than 80 teams.

The scoring came first from Stephen Tyler, who ran the 1,600 meters in 4:20.26, his second- fastest time of the season. Unable to equal his recent late race kicks, his finish still gave the team 4 points and qualified him for the New England championships. Brian Kennedy won his heat and ran a personal best 40.3 in the 300 hurdles, contributing two additional points.

In the final event of the day, Weston’s 4×400 team upset heavily favored Danbury to capture the title in 3:21.3, its fastest time in the last two years.

Still battling a nagging injury, sophomore Baruch Goodman led off and produced a respectable 52.5 split. He handed off to Tyler, who ran a 49.2 second leg and brought the team into a close second place.

Cameron Okoro, injured for most of the season and running on the relay for the first time this year, took the baton and initially fell back to fourth place. He turned on the speed in the final turn, registering a 49.4 split, and gave anchor Nik Parker the lead. Parker produced a solid 50.2 and held off a determined Danbury runner to win by 0.21 seconds.

Also registering personal bests were Zac Yung (2:02), Tim Lautenbach (1:57.9) and Pascal Hawkins (2:03.9) in the 4×800 relay. Anchored by Matt Scott, the team placed 11th in 8:06.64, Weston’s best time in several years. Other competitors included Parker in the 400 meters, and the team of Okoro, Goodman, Parker and Kevin Stankiewicz in the 4×100 relay.

Several Weston athletes also qualified for the New England championships.

At the New England Championships in Norwell, Mass., on Saturday, the 4×400 relay team had a chance to qualify for the New Balance National championships. With coach Lloyd Weinstein switching up the order — Parker, Tyler, Goodman, Okoro — the team did not disappoint and ran a season best 3:20.48 to take fourth place and dip under the qualifying mark for the nationals and brought All-New England recognition to all four runners.