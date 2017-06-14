The Weston Forum

News Alert: Library director is coming back to Weston

By Patricia Gay on June 14, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 1 Comments

Karen Tatarka who left Weston Public Library to go to Newtown is coming back. — Gregory Menti photo

Library Director Karen Tatarka, who left Weston in February to work at the C.H. Booth Library in Newtown is coming back.

The Weston Library Board announced that Tatarka will be returning to her position as director of Weston’s library in July.

In the six years Tatarka previously worked in Weston she was highly regarded for upgrading technology, expanding programs, and overseeing a major interior renovation to the library.

“Karen is thrilled to return to our library and our community,” said Amy Sanborn, Weston Library Board chairman.

Look for the full story in next week’s Weston Forum.

  • Terry McGivern Castellano

    I hope the Town gives Ms. Tatarka the support and respect she deserves. TY, for returning, Ms. Tatarka.

