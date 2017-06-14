News Alert: Library director is coming back to Weston

Library Director Karen Tatarka, who left Weston in February to work at the C.H. Booth Library in Newtown is coming back.

The Weston Library Board announced that Tatarka will be returning to her position as director of Weston’s library in July.

In the six years Tatarka previously worked in Weston she was highly regarded for upgrading technology, expanding programs, and overseeing a major interior renovation to the library.

“Karen is thrilled to return to our library and our community,” said Amy Sanborn, Weston Library Board chairman.

Look for the full story in next week’s Weston Forum.