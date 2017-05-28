About Town: Time out

I think we all need a time out called, to have the pressures of world, national, and state events taken down a notch. While not forgetting that we live in interesting times.

Just in the nick of time, the “Betty Hill Forum on International Affairs” is being held in conjunction with a luncheon at the League of Women Voters of Weston’s annual meeting on Friday, June 9, at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

“Behind the Headlines: Global Hot Spots in Historical Context” is the title of the address to be presented at that forum by Mark Albertson, a distinguished historian, lecturer, and author, with special expertise on military history. His presentation will begin as dessert is enjoyed at the conclusion of the luncheon.

I look forward to the refreshing ambiance at Aspetuck, and to learn about things of worldly importance in a calming environment, away from the chatter of 24/7 news and unsourced reports.

Go to the league’s website, lwvweston.org, for further details and for the reservation form. While you’re at it, inquire about membership, too.

Uncalled for

What is a “strike all” amendment? That is when the content of a bill in the legislature is totally removed and is replaced by wording that often may say exactly the opposite, or may address a completely different issue.

As someone who makes it a habit to follow what goes on in Hartford, I can tell you that this and other shenanigans happen all the time.

In the past, this tactic was used less frequently, with Democrats generally having held substantial majorities on committees. But this session is different. Committees are all in Democrat majority, but not by much. Once out of committee, bills go to the House and Senate for action. There is an 18-18 tie in the Senate, that tie being broken by the lieutenant governor. The majority has therefore changed its tactics.

Did you ever wonder about “uncalled” bill amendments? Look to the legislature for comedy. The Queen of Hearts has nothing on the Connecticut Senate.

SB 522, “An Act Authorizing Bear Hunting in Connecticut,” was supported in its initial form by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, which recommended that hunting be confined to Litchfield County. A “strike all” amendment turning the bear hunting bill into an ivory possession bill failed. But a “strike all” amendment against ivory poaching succeeded.

In addition, there were five “uncalled” amendments on this bill from the Democrat leadership. And one more from a senator of that party from northeastern Connecticut. I preferred her forthright amendment, which simply added a new section, without “striking” anything:

“Sec. 501. (NEW) (Effective October 1, 2017) Notwithstanding any provision of the general statutes, no person shall hunt any black bear if such bear is (1) smarter than the average bear, (2) fed from a picnic basket, (3) merely nibbling or noshing, (4) featured in or associated with any film production of The Walt Disney Company, or (5) fed from a honey pot provided such pot is of sufficient size, as determined by the Commissioner of Energy and Environmental Protection, such that the tongue, snout and head of such bear has sufficient space to extend, lick, sniff and explore, as applicable, without becoming stuck in such pot.”

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at aboutweston.com.