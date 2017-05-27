Weston selectmen draft dog park ‘memorandum of understanding’

At a recent meeting of the Weston Board of Selectmen, First Selectman Nina Daniel said there was a “draft” memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the town of Weston and the Weston Dog Park Committee, a non-profit organization that is spearheading and predominantly funding a potential dog park.

In April, Weston’s Planning and Zoning Board rejected an 8-24 application for a proposed dog park at the Moore property on Davis Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen could decide to hold a town meeting about the proposal and a majority vote of attendees could overturn P&Z’s decision.

Daniel said the majority of the MOU is about a possible dog park at any location in town, and does not specify the Moore property.

One of the objectives of the discussion was for the selectmen to talk about the MOU among themselves, but Maria Proto, chair of the Weston Dog Park Committee, said the conversation was a bit premature.

“I think you’re putting the cart before the horse. We currently have a lawyer reviewing the MOU,” said Proto. “There is a lot of stuff we have issues with; it’s not appropriate for you to be discussing this as if we are on board with it.”

Daniel said that after a dog park location is selected, she wants to set up an advisory committee of town officials and residents that could discuss problems associated with the location of the park.

“Wherever it is, I think people in the surrounding area need to have a say in the operation of a dog park,” said Daniel, adding that wherever a dog park is put in town it will almost assuredly be in a residential area.

Selectman Chris Spaulding said there was a similar advisory committee about the addition of stadium lights at the high school and the committee was “used well.”

“They met monthly and discussed community concerns,” said Spaulding. “It’s good to have all citizens that are stakeholders of sorts to have discussions and present feedback.”

Spaulding said he went on a walk-through of locations under discussion for the dog park, and in his opinion, the only viable options now are the Moore property or “potentially” a small area of Bisceglie Park.

“There is an area [of Bisceglie park] as you walk down the path that leads to the playground and the pond — if you look to your left there is open acreage,” said Spaulding. “It’s a beautiful area but it’s not a large amount of acreage. It ended up being about seven-tenths of an acre.”

Selectman Dennis Tracey asked members of the Dog Park Committee if the area at Bisceglie was appropriate for them.

“I’m comfortable with two acres, I am not comfortable with anything else,” said Proto. “It’s not just because I want a big dog park, but if you have a small park, six or seven dogs can make it too crowded.”

Tracey said the remaining process for a dog park seems “pretty straightforward,” but there is still work to be done.

“The selectmen need to take a vote at the appropriate time, but before that can happen, we need to exhaust other locations,” he said. “We need to have an agreed-upon MOU, and I think we need to address potential traffic concerns.”