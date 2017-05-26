The Weston Forum

Boys golf: Weston places sixth

By Weston Forum on May 26, 2017

Periods of light rain gave way to cloudy skies as the Weston High boys golf team placed sixth out of eight teams with an 18-hole score of 354 at the South-West Conference tournament on Friday, May 26, at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.

Masuk won its first league title with a 326. Patriot Division champ Immaculate was runner up with a 332 and Colonial Division champ Joel Barlow was third with a 229.

Leading Weston was Rob Waltzman with a six-over-par 77 and was third overall among individual scorers. He was also one of two Weston golfers names to the All-Patriot team.

Matt Laguna was next for Weston  with n 87 and also made the All-Patriot team. Connor Meccay shot a 92.

Completing the scoring for Weston was Wes Patel (pictured) with a 98. Tyler Melito also played in the match, shooting a 102.

