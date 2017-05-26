Periods of light rain gave way to cloudy skies as the Weston High boys golf team placed sixth out of eight teams with an 18-hole score of 354 at the South-West Conference tournament on Friday, May 26, at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.

Masuk won its first league title with a 326. Patriot Division champ Immaculate was runner up with a 332 and Colonial Division champ Joel Barlow was third with a 229.

Leading Weston was Rob Waltzman with a six-over-par 77 and was third overall among individual scorers. He was also one of two Weston golfers names to the All-Patriot team.

Matt Laguna was next for Weston with n 87 and also made the All-Patriot team. Connor Meccay shot a 92.

Completing the scoring for Weston was Wes Patel (pictured) with a 98. Tyler Melito also played in the match, shooting a 102.