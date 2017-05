The Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) Annual Leadership awards were presented at the Weston Board of Education meeting on Monday, May 15.

The awards recognize students from across the state who were nominated by their principal and teachers as rising leaders.

This year’s Leadership awards were presented to eighth grade students Chase Fredriksen Isaacs and Liam Cavicchia. High school seniors honored were Alex Fruhbeis and Cameron Fredriksen Isaacs.